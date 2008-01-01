When 2PM’s WooYoung auditioned to debut with 'Wonder Girls'

2PM is one of the most successful 2nd-gen boy bands in Kpop history. They are still very much known by the general public and still receive a lot of fanfare and affection from their fans during their comebacks. The group debuted under JYP entertainment in 2008 as a seven-member group, but due to Jaebeom’s departure, they continued as a six-member group. The group has Taecyeon, Jun K (formerly known as Junsu), Nickhun, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung.





Wooyoung is the singer, songwriter, dancer and actor who made his debut with this revolutionary group which introduced “macho beast like idol” into the K-pop industry. His audition story is definitely the funniest and legendary moment in kpop history. Wooyoung basically had his heart set on JYP entertainment and he did not want to join any other companies. He constantly failed his auditions but he never gave up.





When he heard that JYP is conducting an audition for a girl group ‘Wonder Girls’, Wooyoung joined in. He literally auditioned to debut in a girl group even when he knew that he will fail. Wooyoung never gave up his dream and after six months of this girl group audition, he auditioned once again and this time he made it.