When Abhay Deol said he didn't like being called supporting actor in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

While we all love and truly appreciate Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara for the true gem of the movie that it is but at the same time this movie revealed the pre-decided perception/mindset of the jury and critics in judging the performance of any actor in a movie. How the brand value of a star decides his/her nomination for the awards.





ZNMD was a road trip story about three friends discovering life as they are cherishing a dreamy reunion in Spain. But to critics as well to our esteemed jury, Hrithik Roshan was the lead and the rest played the role of the supporting cast. One Abhay Deol who shared the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar in the movie eventually boycotted all the award shows because they had put him and Farhan in the category of supporting cast while projecting Hrithik as a lead. The actor was quoted as saying, "I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes.





There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it.”





There is a reason why Awards and their relevance is slowly fading away and this very well explains why. What are your thoughts on this?