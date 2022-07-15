When Alia Bhatt talked about having twins, has she manifested it?

Alia Bhatt is indeed god's favorite child. She got married to Ranbir Kapoor and now is having twins. This is everything she wanted and now as she's going to give birth to twins, I'm so happy for her. Way back during one of her interviews, Alia Bhatt had said that she would want to have twins sometime in the future. After Ranbir's recent promotion for Shamshera with Film Companion where the actor revealed how he's going to have twins. During a segment, Ranbir had to unfold two truths and one lie and the actor said that "I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film and I am taking a long break from work."

We all know Ranbir is working on Bhramasthra and is not going to take a long break from work so the only thing left is the twins. Wohoo SO HAPPY FOR ONE OF MY FAV COUPLE!!