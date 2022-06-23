When Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are getting married?

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for more than three years. In 2019, the two declared their relationship on Instagram official, and they frequently post about one another. Their upcoming weddings have been the subject of persistent rumours. The two are scheduled to get married in November or December of this year, according to a portal. In fact, the source went on to say that the wedding would be small and private and take place in Mumbai. IndiaToday.in, however, has learned from credible sources that the claim is false. Arjun Kapoor has also responded to the rumours.

Arjun Kapoor addressed the rumours of his and Malaika Arora's wedding plans on his Instagram stories. "Love how everyone seems to be more knowledgeable about my life than I am (sic)," he wrote.

According to IndiaToday.in "In the past, Arjun and Malaika have talked about getting married. In fact, rumours circulated that they will hold a private ring ceremony in 2021. However, the pandemic prevented that from happening, and the two also opted to wait longer. They haven't yet accepted a call for a date, though. A wedding would be their next major step because they are so deeply in love. However, they haven't set a date yet."