When Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s ‘Munni’ (Harshaali Malhotra) was trolled for calling Katrina Kaif ‘auntie’

So, if you didn’t already know, Harshaali Malhotra, who played the much loved character of ‘Munni’/‘Shahida’ in the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, had faced a lot of flak for calling Katrina ‘auntie’ in a birthday wish posted on her Facebook account. A picture of the two was posted on Facebook, alongside the caption ‘Happy Birthday... Katrina auntie’ through Harshaali’s account (which I think was controlled/supervised by her mother, Kajal). This was posted on Katrina’s 33rd birthday. But some didn’t like the use of the word ‘Auntie’ and trolled Harshaali for the comment.

Also, this is not from yesterday but from Katrina’s 33rd birthday and this isn’t a hate post for Katrina either, this is not her or Harshaali’s fault at all. The whole controversy was just so stupid honestly. Like the post was most likely posted by her mother, Katrina probably doesn’t mind and she was 8?? Like on earth were people thinking honestly?

This was the adorable picture posted alongside the caption wishing Katrina a happy birthday though.