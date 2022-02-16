When Bappi Lahiri was given the Life time Achievement Award!

Vidhya Balan and Ranveer Singh were the ones who gave Bappi Lahiri the Lifetime Achievement Award in the 63rd Filmare Award. Today its a sad news for everyone who were fans of Bollywood party songs from the 80 & 90s. It was Bappi Da who brought the Rock n Roll trend of music in the Bollywood industry. Nobody could make such wonderful disco songs like Bappi Da, his songs like Tamma Tamma, Yaad Aaraha Hain, Ooh la la, I am a disco-dancer, Tune Mari Entry and many more songs which were and always will be super-duper hit! Bappi Da was the only person who never wanted awards and always worked for rewards from his fans and well-wishers.





In the early times Bappi Da used to learn singing from Lataji and even in his interviews he had said that it was Lataji who force him to sing disco songs. Today it looks like Bappi da is now resting peacefully with his guru Lataji!





We have lost three of our precious gems from the Bollywood industry: Lata Mangeshkar, Pandit Birju Maharaj and now Bappi Da!!