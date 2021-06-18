When Bollywood celebs gave bizarre statements

Bollywood celebs remain in the news most of the time for different reasons Sometimes it's for the wrong reasons. There have been several occasions when some of the statements given by a celeb landed them in trouble or have faced massive uproar.

Mahesh Bhatt - Back in the pre-internet and pre-social media day, Mahesh Bhatt had done a glamorous photoshoot with his daughter, Pooja Bhatt, where the two kissed. After that, he held a press conference where he said that "If Pooja had not been my daughter, I would have married her." This had created a huge uproar.

Salman Khan - Salman while promoting his film 'Sultan' in 2016 talked about his preparation for the role of a wrestler in the film. He said he felt like a 'raped woman' as he was so tired and exhausted. This didn't go well with most who called it sexist and distasteful and people demanded an apology. However, Salman did not apologize.

Shahid Kapoor - Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor had broken their long and much talked about relationship when 'Jab We Met' was released. At that time when Shahid was asked about whether he will ever work with Kareena again. He said, "I would like to work with her again. I feel that as an actor if my producer wants me to romance with a cow or a buffalo also, I’ll do it because that’s my job."

I wonder what were they thinking when they said all this?