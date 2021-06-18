When celebs spoke about their ex in public

Bollywood has seen several successful relationships, break-ups, and patch-ups. While in the case of the last two, most choose to remain mum and maintain a healthy friendship with their exes while refraining to talk about their love life in public. Here are some actors who did the opposite and spoke about their ex.

Raveena Tandon - Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar were in a relationship in the 1990s. The two were planning to get married in a temple. In an episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Raveena talked about how Akshay wanted her to quit acting if she wanted to marry him. The two parted ways after he started having an affair with Shilpa.

Shilpa Shetty - Shilpa and Akshay were dating each other back in the day after 'Main Khiladi Tu Anadi.' In an India Today interview, Shilpa expressed that Akshay cheated on her and used her for his own benefits. She vowed to never work with him again.

Aishwarya Rai - Aishwarya and Salman's relationship was a talk of the town once but the two parted ways. In an ETimes interview, Aish talked about how their relationship went sour after Salman thought she was having an affair with her co-stars. She also hinted that Salman used to get physical with her sometimes.