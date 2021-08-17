  • facebook
Anonymous Bollywood Binge

When Deepika Padukone revealed that the cause of her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor was infidelity-

In an interview Deepika openly shared about the time when she found out that Ranbir was cheating on her.

 

she said "If I’m going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It’s better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that. Maybe that’s why I’ve been hurt in the past. I was foolish enough to give him a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying. Then I actually caught him red-handed".

 

Both the actors have now moved on and are not only happy in their individual relationships but are also cordial with each other.
