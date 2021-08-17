When Deepika Padukone revealed that the cause of her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor was infidelity

In an interview Deepika openly shared about the time when she found out that Ranbir was cheating on her.

she said "If I’m going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It’s better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that. Maybe that’s why I’ve been hurt in the past. I was foolish enough to give him a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying. Then I actually caught him red-handed".

Both the actors have now moved on and are not only happy in their individual relationships but are also cordial with each other.