When Deepika Padukone was asked about becoming a mother at 36

After Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy, a few Alia Bhatt fans are trolling Deepika Padukone for not being a mother at the age of 36. Let me tell you, all the stories surrounding how Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif should be a mother disgust me. Just because Deepika Padukone is 36 years old does not mean she should be a mother. One can clearly say what type of mindset such people have. It's on Deepika Padukone when she wants to embrace motherhood. Long back, Deepika Padukone had addressed a similar question. She said how it's unfair women are constantly pressured by this question and when the time is right there will be a baby. What are your thoughts on this