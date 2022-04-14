When did Alia Bhatt react to her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's past relationships?

I think she said enough is enough. And put a full stop to his rangreeliyaan by marrying him! Yes! Alia and Ranbir are now married!

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went official with their relationship, the duo has been painting the town red with their love. Be it paparazzi or their fans, everyone loves it when they are spotted together. One of the best parts of Ranbir and Alia's relationship is how the duo shares a warm equation with each other's families. If on one side, Ranbir shares a great rapport with Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shaheen, Alia on the other hand, is equally comfortable around Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.







