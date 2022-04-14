Gullak Season 3 is already here, have you watched it yet?!

Did you watch the Gullak Season 3 ? No!? Why??

TVF never disappoints!!

This family drama is as real as it can be., it brings a sense of belonging, nostalgia, love, and unfiltered emotions. Streaming on SonyLIV reunites us with the Mishra Parivaar - mummy Shanti (Gitanjali Kulkarni), papa Santosh (Jameel Khan), 'bada beta' Annu (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) and 'chota beta' Aman (Harsh Mayar), and their doings. They are based in a small North Indian town, but it could be a middle-class family anywhere, trying to get by within their modest means while attempting to better their lot, with dollops of lived-in, quotidian feels: bickering and squabbling, but at the end of the day, solidly there for each other. There are more tears than laughs as the characters leap over their respective hurdles. The tough love that binds the family together and makes it so irresistible is very much around, but with the ingredient of sentimentality.