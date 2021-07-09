When Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu decided to not have any children of their own

Dilip Kumar who passed away this morning on 7th of July at the age of 98 had once revealed in an interview that he would actually have liked to have children of his own but then he is not a man who lives with regrets.





In his autobiography, "Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow", Dilip Sahab talked about how Saira Banu had once conceived in 1972, but developed high blood pressure in her eighth month of pregnancy and the doctors couldn't save the baby, which had been strangulated by the umbilical cord. And that was when they made up their mind to not have children anymore. Both of them were of the belief that it was God's will and that they should abide by it.





Later on in an interview when Dilip Kumar was asked this question as to who will take his legacy forward, the veteran actor passed a smile saying that every new actor in the Industry will take his legacy forward and it fills him with a sense of awe and gratitude to the Almighty for this opportunity .





Truly each and every actor we see on screen today is a version of Dilip Sahab only. Guess that is why they say Legends never die.