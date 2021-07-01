When does skin barrier gets damaged? Part 2

3) Pollution, air quality- Research has shown that pollution and dry air can affect our skin barrier layer. Thus, it is very common for people to experience sensitive and itchy skin when the air quality is poor.

4) Lack of sleep- lack of sleep or rest can damage your skin barrier and lead to increased transepidermal water loss.

5) Genetics- yes even genetics can be a cause of damaged skin barrier. Due to thid there is a lack of production of any components linked to one another needed for healthy skin barrier function

6) Aging- as we age, our skin barrier get weaker. This is why it’s common for people to experience drier and more sensitive skin as they age.