When fans can accept Mira Rajput, why is there so much hate against Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal?

Natasha Dalal has, on many platforms and occasions, been accused of "controlling" Varun Dhawan's life. It's ridiculous to say the least, but she has a hate brigade up against her. It's been talked about that Varun has changed since marriage, and the actor has even clarified that it's no issue for him to juggle his personal life and work along with it.





Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, also hails from a non-film background and doesn't receive the criticism that Natasha does. In fact, Shahid and Mira are a much celebrated couple. Most star wives who aren't from Bollywood are pretty admired, including Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan. On the other hand, it's celebrity couples who have to keep facing backlash. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are prime examples of that. Most non-film partners are appreciated, so why are people so against Natasha Dalal?