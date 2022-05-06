When is Jee Le Zara going to start shooting? Can we expect Priyanka to fly to Mumbai anytime soon?

Jee Le Zara is staring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The three actress have been in news for something or the other recently. Priyanka was in news for her baby, Katrina for her wedding with Vicky and Alia for her wedding with Ranbir. We're going to witness three big actress work together for the first time, how exciting it's going to be right. Indian audience is missing Priyanka Chopra on the big screen. It's been a long time since Priyanka Chopra has come to India for work or personal reasons. It is reported that when Jee Le Zara stars shooting soon PC will be flying down.

Rumors say, the movie will begin it's shooting in September but I wonder will Priyanka only fly down then or will can we expect her to fly with her new just born baby to Mumbai soon to meet her family and friends.