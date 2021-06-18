When Manoj Bajpayee was ignored by a journalist to his face and asked his cameraman to stop shooting him.

Manoj Bajapyee is not an unfamiliar name these days. He is not only one of the most popular stars in the country right now but also one of those rare celebs that are equally hailed by both the fans and the critics. But "things" have not always been like this!

Manoj Bajpyee in a recent interaction with the media revealed how he was once ignored by a journalist to his face and he specifically remembers the incident till now to remind him of his journey and embrace all the success that he's received lately.

Recollecting the incident he says,"Jab main apne aap ko taiyaar kar raha hoon ki bhai ab yeh mujhse baat karega, he turned his back to me as if he didn’t see me and he told the cameraman, ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s alright. Just switch it off now’. It kind of bit me for five seconds. After that I realised, nahi hai, ab woh samay chala gaya tera, you are not content for him. And I moved on. But I always remember that, not for any other reason but that when failure or downfall comes, you should be ready to accept it, embrace it as you embrace and accept your success. You should have the ability to treat it in the same fashion, as a part of your life,”

"I was going through a very rough patch at that time. Saare journalists bhi gayab ho gaye the, offers toh gayab ho hi gaye the. Aisa please mat karna kisi ke saath, bhaiya, bohot bura lagta hai," the actor added reuesting all the journalists to never to it to everyone ever again.

Manoj Bajpayee has been on a successful run as of late due to his tremendous acting skills but then again hasn't he always been like that? The major takeaway being 'Success Ke Peeche Mat Bhaago, Excellence Ka Peecha Karo, Success Jhak Maarke Tumhare Peeche Ayegi'. Thoughts?