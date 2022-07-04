When mom-to-be Alia Bhatt said she would name her daughter 'Alma'

Ever since Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy, people are thrilled to be a part of her journey. From knowing her pregnancy cravings to finding out what she would like to name the baby, there are numerous reports and articles online. While reading one of the articles related to Alia Bhatt's pregnancy, I came across the fact that Alia Bhatt was interested in naming her kid 'Alma'. During some movie promotion when Alia Bhatt had been invited to a dance reality show, the actress revealed how she's interested in keeping her future child's name, 'Alma'. It all began when a contestant mispronounced her name to 'Alma'. The actress responded by saying: "Alma bohot hi sunder naam hai, main apni beti ka naam Alma rakhungi" What do you think? Will Alia name her child 'Alma' if it's a girl?