When Nawazuddin Siddiqui perfectly explained why Shah Rukh Khan is the King of all Khans!

‘Who is the better Khan, Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan?’ is one of the biggest mysteries of Bollywood. The Khans have been ruling the industry for the past 3 decades and the audience has already chosen their favourite. However, there is no-one better to explain the difference between these two actors than Nawazuddin Siddiqui who himself has excelled in the craft of acting and worked with both the Khans as well.

In an interview with AIB in 2017, when Nawazuddin was asked to describe the difference between working with the two actors, he indirectly explained to the world the reason behind Shah Rukh Khan’s success. Siddiqui said that since SRK has done theatres, he will work on a scene till it is perfect. SRK made him feel like he’s working with a real actor whereas, Salman Khan will only shoot a scene once and will be done with it.

This statement by Nawazuddin Siddiqui clearly proves that SRK is and will always be the more hard-working and sincere actor than Salman Khan.

The Badshah of Bollywood has struggled to achieve the global stardom that he has today and we congratulate him for completing 29 years in Bollywood.