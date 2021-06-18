When Neena Gupta was forced to wear 'Padded Bra' for the shoot of the song Choli Ke Peeche!

Neena Gupta has revealed many secrets in her newly released book "Sach Kahun Toh". While most of them are real fun to know about but some do leave a bad taste in your mouth as well. One such among them was Subhash Ghai asking Neena to apparently fill up her choli for the shoot of the dance number Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai.

Recollecting the incident she says,"They put me in a tribal Gujarati outfit and sent me to Subhash Ghai for approval. ‘No! No! No! No!’ he shouted. ‘Kuch bharo.’ I was so embarrassed. In my opinion, he was referring to my choli and stating that it needed to be filled. It wasn’t anything personal, I knew. He had visualised something . . . bigger for the rendition. I didn’t shoot that day. But the next day I was presented to him in a different outfit, with a bra that was heavily padded, and he seemed satisfied. Subhash Ghai was very particular about what he wanted, which was why he was such a good director."

Does it bother you as well that we only get to see the glitz and glamour of Bollywood but there is a dark side to it as well which could do more harm to our society as a whole than we can imagine!? Your comments?