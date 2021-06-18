When Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa talked about why she will never work in Bollywood again!

Neeru Bajwa had started her career in Bollywood in 1998 with Dev Anand's ‘Main Solah Baras Ki’. She then went on to make a name for herself in Punjabi cinema becoming one of the most popular actresses in the industry. When asked about why she didn’t do many Bollywood films after that, she shared a unfortunate incident that had happened to her at a meeting for a Bollywood film.

She said she was ‘put off’ by Bollywood after having faced an ‘indecent experience’. She had said - “Well, without taking any name, I just want to say that I had a really indecent experience during a meeting for a Hindi film. I was told that, 'This is what you have to do to make it here'. It left me shaken, uncomfortable and I was put off.” She further continued talking about why she will never further try her luck in Bollywood and how she’s happy with her space in Punjabi cinema “I am not saying that that is how the industry works. I am saying that I was one of the unfortunate actresses who had encountered a terrifying experience. Since then, I did not try my luck in Bollywood, and I never will. I am comfortable in my space in Punjabi cinema.” For context, Neeru is quite a popular name in Punjabi cinema and has been apart of multiple hits and continues to be apart of multiple big projects also.