When is Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt expecting her baby? Is the baby due in December?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their first pregnancy three months after getting married. Following the news, the two made their first-ever public appearance, which astounded their fans.

When Alia showed off her baby bump in the small brown dress yesterday, there was a lot of speculation that Alia appeared to be five months pregnant. Since she announced her pregnancy, Alia's due date has not been revealed, and her fans are eager to learn when the baby will be delivered. I suppose I'll let you know.

Alia Bhatt is currently four months pregnant, and the baby is due in December or at the end of this year. Alia is currently providing her with the finest care she can and is very ready for the birth of her child.

Promoting for Brahmastra has already started with Alia and her hubby Ranbir. They will be able to spend time together in this way. While Alia always has her mother and mother-in-support law's when she needs it