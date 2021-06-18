When Ranbir Kapoor insulted Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were some of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. They parted ways after dating for more than a year. From their personal vacation photos getting leaked to rumors of Ranbir breaking up with Deepika because of Katrina, the two remained the news for the longest time.





There is one instance where Ranbir seems to be insulting Katrina. It happened during the promotions of the 2010 political thriller 'Rajneeti'. The film had an ensemble cast including Ranbir and Katrina. A clip of one of their interviews went viral in 2019. In the clip, Ranbir, Katrina, Manoj Bajpayee and film director Prakash Jha are getting ready for the interview.





Katrina can be seen trying to fix her collar mic but it kept falling inside every time. Ranbir, taking a look at it, says in a comical manner: "Why does your mic keep dropping? Do you need help in fixing it?” Kaif, who looks visibly furious, gives him a stern look. After which Ranbir tells Prakash Jha, “She keeps fighting all day sir.”





Ranbir received a lot of heat over this clip with many feeling that asking a woman who is surrounded by men, about her mic needing a fix and trying to insult her, is shameful. What do you think of this?