When Ranbir Kapoor said he wished to get married and have children at a young age

As Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 39th birthday today with Alia Bhatt at Jodhpur, the entire media has been abuzz about the couple scouting for wedding locations for their much awaited grand wedding reception. But not many may know that, Ranbir actually wanted this day to come pretty early in his life.

During an interview way back in 2013, in a promotional event for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ranbir actually admitted that he had plans of getting married in his mid 20's only and had it not been his director Ayan Mukerji, he would have already been a father. Ranbir was quoted saying, " When one falls in love, a wedding will happen, then children will happen. This is Ayan's teaching to me. When I got to know him four years back, I was in a hurry to get married. I said, 'I want to get married, I want to get married, I want to have children.' He would tell me, 'Relax, you're just starting out your career, meet people, live your life a bit then get married."

Fast forward to 2021, seems like Ranbir's decision to delay his wedding was all worth it! He has found a perfect partner in Alia. Hope he finds a perfect location in Jodhpur as well. Comments?