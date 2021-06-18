When Ranveer Singh claimed to have seen the ghost of Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani!

Ranveer Singh played the role of Bajirao in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project Bajirao Mastani which eventually crossed the 300 crore mark as well but what turned head over heals for the readers was one Ranveer Singh's interaction with the media where he claimed to have actually seen the ghost of Bajirao,

"It was a very trippy experience and I completely freaked out. I recall it as one of the most difficult days of the shoot. I thought I felt some kind of presence and something told me it’s him. I started to think what if I encounter his ghost and connect to his spirit and all. I don’t know what made me think of it. But it was the following week that I felt it actually happen. I had a tough task ahead of me on that day of shoot and I was praying hard to get it right. There was a black wall on the sets on which some white dust had settled and formed the pattern in the shape of Bajirao’s figure. It had the turban, the eyes, nose, the mooch and the arms. The resemblance was for all to see"

Now whether it was really a ghost or was it just a consequence of his method acting, nobody can be sure of but anyhow Ranveer did act and look like a proper Peshwa in the film. What do you make of it? Comment below.