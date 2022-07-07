When Ranveer Singh met Deepika Padukone for the first time!

One of the most loved couples of all time in Bollywood is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The actor can never shut himself when it comes to talking about his lady love. Ranveer and Deepika's first meet isn't some fairytale but that does not mean it's not cute and special. Recently, in a show, Ranveer was seen recalling how he first met Deepika Padukone. He unfolded all the details and somewhere even gave credit to the director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Let's go back to 2012 when the actor had signed the movie, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. This is the first time we got to see Ranveer and Deepika in a movie together. He said, "In our first reading, I remember sitting at the lunch table (at Bhansali's house). He lives by the seaside, so there's the breeze blowing in this direction. I'm sitting here, ready for the reading, I know Deepika is going to come, and I'm already excited about it." The actor also went on to add, "I'll never forget, the doorbell rang and I looked at these big wooden doors opening. She was wearing all-white and the breeze blew just at that time. It was almost like time had slowed down, in slow-motion, she walks through the door, hair all flying with the breeze. She was looking like an absolute vision in white. That was it. That moment was it for me!" Isn't it quite adorable how Ranveer remembers every single detail?