When Salman Khan teased Katrina Kaif for choosing 'Kapoor' over 'Khan'

This is no secret that Salman Khan always had a soft corner for Katrina Kaif in his heart. Be it guiding and helping her throughout her career or by being the ultimate friend in the industry, Salman had always been very close to Katrina Kaif.

The two were apparently so close that even Industry insiders would openly speak about their relationship and how Salman was finally planning to get married after all that had happened with him in the past. But then just like a dramatic Hindi movie, there came another love interest in the life of Katrina in the form of Ranbir and Bhai reportedly let go of his marriage plans once and for all.

The two however maintained a friendly relationship ever since and more so after Katrina broke up with Ranbir as well. In the video, Salman Khan is teasing Katrina for choosing a Kapoor over a Khan and how she could have been a Khan already had she decided otherwise.

One can have many reasons to hate Salman Khan for the kind of movies he chooses to make but one can't deny the fact that the guy has a heart of gold having no harsh feelings for Katrina. Your thoughts in the comment section please.