When SLB rubbished Aishwarya's claim of being offered 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'

In 2018, during Fanney Khan promotion, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat to her. Aishwarya said: "Sanjay wanted me to be Mastani but he didn't get the Bajirao for me. He wanted me to do Padmaavat, but could not get the Khilji for me. So, that's how it didn't happen".

When Bhansali heard Aishwarya's claims, he got quite miffed with the reports and said that no such film was offered to her. "Aishwarya has said that Sanjay offered Aishwarya Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, both of which are untrue. The filmmaker reportedly never approached Aishwarya for either Bajirao Mastani or Padmaavat.

When Bajirao Mastani was first announced over a decade ago, it was with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Padmaavat too was offered only to Deepika Padukone, who was the first choice. Aishwarya has not been offered any Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film after Guzaarish. The filmmaker is wondering why Aishwarya is spreading these rumours" a source close to Sanjay said.