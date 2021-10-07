When Shah Rukh Khan remarked that he and Aryan Khan share nasty jokes and new gaalis

Shah Rukh Khan has previously stated that he is a very cool father and that he and his children have a really cordial relationship. Srk stated that he and his firstborn, Aryan Khan, frequently lay down and share naughty jokes. He also mentioned that his son tells him about the new gaalis he's learned, and the two of them have a good chuckle over it.





Shah Rukh Khan had said: “When I am with Aryan sometimes, we just lay down in our shorts without our shirts and we crack some dirty jokes. He gets really excited telling me about gaalis he’s learned. I’m from Delhi and I’ve also been that age and my vocabulary of Hindi gaalis is fantastic. So when he tells me one, I tell him that I’ll teach him another version of it.”





Do you think it's cool?