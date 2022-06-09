When is Shraddha Kapoor planning to get married?

After Shraddha Kapoor's Aashiqui, she was in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapoor. This couple looked so cute together!

Ever since the shooting of Aashiqui 2, Shraddha Kapoor and The romance soared for a long time (apparently 5 years), and they even did another movie 'Ok Jaanu' together. Their relationship was an open secret in Bollywood circles until they parted ways. Nobody knows the exact reason to date, though goss had been strong that Shraddha was mighty pissed off with Aditya's lack of drive for his career and future. Aditya's major interest in alcohol binges was also said to be something Shraddha couldn't stand much.





After literally taking the 'Rocky' road with Farhan, Shraddha hit it off really well with famous Photographer Rohan Shrestha. Spotted having dinner and movie dates together often, they were the new couple in town and Shraddha also looked happy with him.





Well, whatever could be the reason for their breakup, one thing is for sure, the fans are expecting Shraddha Kapoor to get married. Shraddha has been single for a long time, and now after Alia's wedding, we might expect Shraddha to get married in the upcoming 2-3 years.