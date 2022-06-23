When Soni Razdan admitted smoking 'many cigarettes' when pregnant with Alia Bhatt

Soni Razdan, the mother of Alia Bhatt, is said to have smoked "several cigarettes" while filming a sequence for the movie Gumrah without even being aware that she was expecting.

Soni Razdan recalled the time when the film was made and gave insights about her 1993 film Gumrah, which featured Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt.

She added that she was pregnant at the time and had been smoking a lot to prepare for the scene. She said she had no idea she was expecting.

"One of my favourite films and highly appreciated roles. Was such a pleasure to act with the incredible Sridevi. Highly cherished memories. Was also pregnant with Alia at the time and didn't know it yet. And did that scene where I smoked soooo many cigarettes," she wrote on Twitter.

Gumrah, which Mahesh Bhatt directed, finished 1993 as the seventh-highest grossing Hindi movie. In 1986, Soni Razdan wed the director Mahesh Bhatt; together, they have two daughters. Shaheen, their older daughter, writes, while Alia, their younger daughter, acts.