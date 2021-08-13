When Sridevi broke her Karwa Chauth fast on an Aeroplane

Sridevi and Boney were away from home on two occasions during Karwa Chauth. They were once in New York for the filming of English Vinglish. Sridevi adhered to the fast's rules and began it with proper rituals

Another time, the pair was on their way from Mexico to Los Angeles on an aircraft. Sridevi wanted to see the moon before breaking the fast with a drink of water because it was a night flight. A request was made to the pilot, who ensured that the plane was in a position from which she could see the moon.

It's been over 4 years since Sridevi passed away, but memories of her lilting laughter and commanding screen presence linger on in the hearts of her legions of admirers, friends, and family members all across the world.

That is the legacy of the movie legend, who would have turned 58 today. The public adored her in a variety of roles on screen, including comedic, naughty, passionate, and furious. Few people realise that Sridevi was a modest and conventional woman at heart in real life.

Sridevi was once described as a "purely traditional housewife - a fantastic mother and ideal host for guests at home" by filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who directed her in the film Karma. And she was exactly that.

She was a firm believer in traditions, and she used to fast faithfully on Karwa Chauth.

Sridevi was a dedicated wife and mother to two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, whom she had with her husband Boney Kapoor.