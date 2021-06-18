When Vidya Balan was criticized for not knowing how to cook in real life!

Apparently being one of the most talented and successful actresses in the Bollywood Industry is not enough for the society to recognize the merit of a woman, she must however know 'How to cook' to become a "complete woman".

Vidya Balan in a recent media interaction shared that she has faced gender discrimination many times in her life. From being trolled about her weight to being pin-pointed for not knowing how to cook, the society including her own mother had on several occasions made her realize the role that the society had already decided for her,"I remember people telling me over a dinner that Oh my god, you don’t know how to cook. I said, 'No both Sidharth and I don’t know how to cook'. They said, 'But you should know how to cook na...I wanted to say (enacting a hitting scene) why should it be any different for Sidharth and me?"

She also recollected when her mother would ask her to learn cooking. "I would say why the hell should I learn to cook, I will earn enough to hire a cook or marry a man who can cook," she added.

What are your views on this? Do you think talking about such issues in the public can help us bring some sort of change?