When will Abhishek Bacchan get his 2.0 success?

The fact that Abhishek Bacchan is one of Bollywood’s most capable & underrated actors can be denied by the masses who’ve not actually watched his movies showcasing his caliber as an actor! However, with his recent ventures, we’ve seen Jr.Bachchan experiment with different kinds of roles like Breathe: Into the shadows, Big Bull & now with his latest installment Bob Biswas, we have seen the Guru Actor in multiple roles but somehow the actor always falls into the underrated category, despite his efforts to bring out a different side each time. People seem to always shadow his work & not give him the appreciation he deserves! Hence, the actor’s 2.0 always seems to be distant but let’s hope he gets his due soon!