When will Bollywood stop remaking films?

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Jersey' dropped yesterday. The film, which is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, tells the story of a cricketer trying to make a comeback for his son. This one, just like Kabir Singh, is directed by the same original director.

So why is there is an urge in actors as well as directors to keep rehashing something that's been already done? Is it to cash in on the name only? I really like Shahid and the trailer seems pretty good but I have an instant dislike for unoriginal content these days, especially when India is a land of stories.

There are so many great novels, personalities, and real-life incidents that are completely ignored by Bollywood. What are your thoughts on this?