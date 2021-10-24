When will this game of character assassination stop?

News related to businessman Raj Kundra controversy has been revolving around from past few months. Raj recently got released from jail on bail in context to the pornography case.





Last week, actress Shilpa Shetty and his husband Raj Kundra filed defamation suit of Rs.50 crore against actor - model Sherlyn Chopra.





Now, reacting on the case filed by Raj and Shilpa, Sherlyn Chopra has demanded Rs.75 crore for mental harassment from the couple, alleging that they threatened her with the underworld.





How long this game of blaming and defaming will continue?

Don't you think they are exaggerating this issue unnecessary?



