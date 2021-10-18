When will Karan Johar make a film like 'Student of the Year' to launch outsiders?

Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' clocked nine years yesterday and actors who were a part of this film took to social media to thank everyone. The film was a launchpad for Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. All three expressed their gratitude towards their fan for believing in them and the film.

Karan said that he couldn't be prouder of them. But one thing everyone knows is that only Siddharth out of the student trio was an outsider. While Ali and Varun come from film families. Karan also held a mock audition for Alia and said he only found Alia suitable for the role after auditioning hundreds of girls across the state.

But it would be great if Karan made something like SOTY to launch a set of talented outsiders who were selected after honest auditions. Now I am not targeting him but just imaging an alternate reality of sorts (as this might never happen in real life). What do you think?