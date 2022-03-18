When will South Korean media learn how to respect BTS?

K-pop sensation and one of the biggest boy bands in the world, BTS who is a great pride for their country, South Korea is not treated well in their own country. We all are aware of BTS' struggle, especially domestically where they were brutally judged and trolled for their music and looks. However, they proved their worth to the world, but did it stop the disrespect they receive in their own country? One latest incident proves nothing has changed much. The members of BTS left for America recently for Grammys including RM, SUGA, Jin, V and Jimin.





On the arrival of members at the airport, everyone was waiting for them to get off the car, meanwhile, a reporter was heard saying to his fellow mate, " Out of those, you don't really have to focus on RM and Suga, focus on the other three (Jin, V, Jimin)." RM and SUGA who are basically the backbone of BTS since they mainly take care of producing and writing BTS' songs are still taken for granted. Such a comment left fans disgusted with the fact that BTS has done so much for South Korea and yet they are treated so poorly every now and then.





What do you think of this incident?