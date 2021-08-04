When Younger sisters fail to make it to Bollywood

Having elder sisters in the industry to help you get that launch is always beneficial, much like having star parents. However, despite attempting to carve out their own path, most Bollywood actresses such as Amrita Arora, Shamita Shetty, and Tanisha Mukherjee have been unable to emerge from the sparkling shadow of their siblings.

Amrita Arora Khan has been compared to her elder sister Malaika Arora Khan since her debut in Bollywood in 2002 with Kitne Door Kitne Paas alongside Fardeen Khan. And she has consistently failed to match the latter in terms of sensuality, appearance, body, dancing ability, and general on-screen attitude.

The same can be said for Shamita, whose sister Shilpa Shetty rose to fame after winning the British reality show Celebrity Big Brother in 2007. Shamita, on the other hand, has had a less fortunate run of luck.. Shamita has failed to deliver a single hit in her seven-year career, despite making her debut in Aditya Chopra's big-budget film Mohabbatein in 2000.

Another example that comes to mind is Kajol and Tanisha. Despite the fact that Kajol isn't in many films these days, she remains one of Bollywood's most sought-after actresses. Tanisha, on the other hand, was a flop when she made her debut opposite Dino Morea in Sssshhh, and she has continued to disappoint in Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao, Tango Charlie, and Neal N Nikki are among the performers.