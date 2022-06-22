Where is 'The Flash' Ezra Miller now? Why is he hiding?

From Sofia Richie to various Jelenas, the Grammy winner's dating history has been turbulent (even in his leopard-print Audi). But, from his first cringe-worthy encounter with Hailey Baldwin in 2009 to their 2018 Grand Makeout Tour of the United StatesTM, JB appears to have made Hailey Baldwin one less lonely girl (for now). Here's a detailed timeline of their rocky relationship, complete with Selena rumours. Justin Bieber was photographed with the Jenner family throughout 2014. Kylie Jenner then posts an Instagram photo of herself snuggling up with Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin in August 2014. (right). Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Justin Bieber are photographed attending Hillsong Church together, three months after Kylie Jenner's Instagram post confirms the Jenner family's friendship with Hailey Baldwin. Baldwin denied dating rumours for the first time in a video interview with E! News in early December. Baldwin stated "I've known [Justin Bieber] since I was very young—around 13 years old—and we've remained good friends over the years. We've just stayed close, and that's all there is to it." Following Hailey's lead, Bieber posts an Instagram selfie with Baldwin to clarify his single status.









A little more than a month after being photographed attending church with Kendall Jenner, Baldwin and Bieber are seen having dinner at Mr. Chow and then entering Justin Bieber's house on the same night (December 26). They are seen having breakfast at a diner the next morning (December 27). Hailey, on the other hand, maintains her poker face, tweeting, "Glad I got such a good night sleep last night, at MY own home, alone."





As of January 2015, Bieber and Baldwin appear to be just BFFs, but let's just say they're...close. In a group photo taken at a Clippers game in Los Angeles and posted to Kendall Jenner's Instagram, the two are cheek-to-cheek. By April 2015, the internet has only one question: are they dating? It's unclear at this time, but they attended a rather romantic baking class together in Los Angeles, where they were later joined by Kendall Jenner (who is credited with initiating JB and HB's friendship).









Just two months after Selena Gomez opened up about ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in an ELLE interview, the two are filmed taking a stroll together in Los Angeles, followed by Justin Bieber singing "Sorry" to Gomez, which he admitted was about her earlier that month in an interview with Ellen Degeneres. JB and HB are friends and only friends at this point, as their numerous interviews and social media posts throughout the month of December pointed out. Except they are not. Bieber shared a number of photos on Instagram from their trip to Anguilla, including this video of them acting like they're not friends. The couple vacationed together (with Bieber's family) until at least January 1, when both parties posted photos of themselves with each other to their Instagram accounts, wishing their followers a happy new year. Riding high from their tropical vacation, Justin Bieber *officially* confirmed what everyone already knew on January 3, 2016 when he posted this Instagram photo of himself and Baldwin kissing. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin appear to be broken up six months after revealing the details of their non-exclusive relationship.





Bieber is seen holding hands with Sofia Richie and unfollows Hailey Baldwin on Instagram. In 2018 Both Bieber and Baldwin have confirmed their engagement. "Was going to wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple," Bieber writes in a lengthy Instagram caption. Hailey I am completely smitten by everything about you! I'm determined to spend the rest of my life getting to know every aspect of you." "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness, but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!" Baldwin tweets the same day. No words could ever express how grateful I am.