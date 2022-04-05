Which actor/ actress according to you is the most typecasted but have played their role to perfection every time they have enacted it ?

Here are a few in the list ;

Alok Nath – Babuji- Well, the first name has to be Alok Nath. The most loved and favorite Babuji of time, thanks to Rajshri productions, Alok Nath has always been cast as an elderly man, either a father, uncle, father-in-law or a mere guardian. He was typecast as Babuji primarily because of his appearance in Rajshri films as a sanskaari babuji.

Reema Lagoo- Sanskari Maa- She is the favorite Maa of Salman Khan in several Rajishri movies :)

Nirupa Roy – Mother- When we featured an article about Bollywood moms, Nirupa Roy was the first on our list as she was one of the most sought after actress to play the mother character throughout the 70s and 80s. I don't even remember her in any other important role other than being the mother of the main lead in the film. She was a regular mother of Amitabh Bachchan's character in many of his films.

Keshto Mukherjee – Drunkard- While there are stories of popular actors having a drink or two before the shooting, here's Keshto Mukherjee who despite being a teetotaller was typecast in Bollywood as a drunkard in many of his films. He was always cast as a comedian in Hindi films and the element of being a drunkard was added as he was capable of delivering the best performance as a drunkard.

Kirron Kher – Punjabi Mother- While Nirupa Roy was a typical distressed mother of Bollywood, here's Kirron Kher who was often cast as a modern and friendly Punjabi mom. Whether playing a strict yet funny mother of DJ in Rang De Basanti, a cynical mother in Dostana, or a friendly one in Hum Tum, she was often considered as the 21st century Punjabi mother.

Bindu – Cruel Mother in Law or Step-Mom or Aunt- Bindu began her career as a vamp earlier in her career and eventually became a tough competitor to Helen as the ultimate cabaret dancer. However, after a miscarriage, she was unable to dance anymore and took a hiatus from acting career. She returned to Bollywood as a character actor and was often typecast as a cruel mother-in-law, stepmom, or an aunt. Her performance in films like Biwi Ho To Aisi was praised all over the industry.

Lalita Pawar – Wicked Matriarch- If Nirupa Roy was that caring, sweet, and loveable mother, Lalita Pawar was the quite opposite. Although Lalita Pawar has played some loveable characters, she was often typecast as a wicked matriarch throughout her career. Her persona as a strict and authoritative person bagged a lot of similar roles and resulted in her being typecast into such characters.

There are a lot more actors such as Ranjeet and Gulshan Grover ( always the Villian), Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav &Ritesh Deshmukh who are always seen as comedians. Loved Ritesh in Ek Villian and wished he got more roles like that.

So, which actor / actress do you don't mind typecasted as they fit the role to the T?

Thanks for sharing your views!