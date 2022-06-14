Which is Alia Bhatt's best and worst movie till date?

Sadak 2 is Alia's only bad film, in my opinion. Sadak 2 fell victim to vote-rigging. The film had a 1.1 rating on the website IMDb, despite a concerted effort to downvote its trailer. The film currently has the lowest rating on IMDb, with over 10,000 votes. Its closest competitor was a 2015 Turkish film called Code Name: K.O.Z., which received a 1.3 rating.





Sadak 2 was also panned by critics. Previously, fans of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide in June, launched a campaign to make the film's trailer the most disliked video on YouTube in the days leading up to its release. Sushant's fans have turned against certain members of the film industry, most notably 'insiders,' on the grounds that Sushant was shunned because he was a 'outsider.' Regardless of that campaign, the film was a flop and Alia Bhat's worst.





﻿Which film according to you is the Alia's worst movie?