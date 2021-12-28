Which are some forgettable movies, but with evergreen memorable music albums ?

Aashiqui 2 is the textbook example of this. The movie itself is absolutely nothing special(imo). It was one of the more mediocre romance movies to come out that year. (I know Raanjhanaa released just a while later and all of my friend group collectively agreed on it being much better).

Some of the dialogues were ridiculously cringe. People don't really remember the movie either, it doesn't get high viewership on TV (AFAIK Viewership is ridiculously low) and it isn't quoted like YJHD or has gained a cult following like Raanjhanaa, the music literally makes the film.

It's like the movie in itself has been wiped out from people's consciousness but the music is still super popular. It did have a level of craze to it when it released, but it's just not there now. Mohit Suri had Ek villain and Malang after it, they are much better films.

This one is closer to half girlfriend as a film.

In more recent memory, 99 songs.