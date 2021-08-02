Which beauty and make up products are socially acceptable for men to wear?

Well! Any products! Times have changed and Men's beauty industry is getting more and more attention. A lot of Influencers are breaking stereotypes and generalising Men's Makeup and even Skincare. Major brands are coming up with special makeup up likes for men. For Face makeup - foundation, concealer, and subtle contour are the most used trends by Men for now. It makes your skin and face look more flawless. People have notions that if Men want to wear makeup they should wear something that is seamless and not visible at all, but honestly it does not really matter. But it is still important to Men to understand that because their skin texture is a little different, the products that they use should also resonate with that. Brands also need to focus on this fact and work on better products for Men. When it comes to skincare, I think it should not be viewed as something which is feminine, every one needs to take care of their skin. Dirt, pollution and the Sun does the same amount of damage to Men's skin as well. Do you think the idea of Men wearing Makeup and skincare needs more light?