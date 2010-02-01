Which is the best Hindi movie in this decade (2010-2020)?

Barfi

Shruti loves Barfi, a hearing and speech-impaired man, but marries someone else. Years later, she learns that he is in love with an autistic girl, and feels the need to rethink her own marriage.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete, overcomes many agonising obstacles in order to become a world champion, Olympian and one of India's most iconic athletes.

Haider

Haider, a young man, returns to Jammu and Kashmir when the state is bedevilled by a violent insurgency. He seeks closure regarding his father's disappearance, but the state's politics overpower him.

PK

An innocent alien lands on Earth but loses his communication device. He meets Jaggu, a heartbroken reporter, and tries to find his device. With time, he raises many thought-provoking questions.

Badlapur

Raghu loses his wife and son when two bank robbers steal their car in a bid to run. Devastated by the incident, Raghu decides to take revenge on the culprits, Liak and Harman, for killing his family.

Baby

An elite team of the Indian intelligence system perpetually strives to detect and eliminate terrorists and their plots. Officer Ajay leads a team to destroy one such potentially lethal operation. Bajrangi Bhaijan Pawan, a devotee of Lord Hanuman, finds a girl, who is speech impaired, lost in Haryana. He soon learns that she belongs to Pakistan and sets out to reunite her with her family at great personal cost. Udta Punjab

A rock star, a migrant labourer, a doctor and a policeman find themselves struggling to cope with the ensuing chaos surrounding a drug crisis in Punjab, India.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

M S Dhoni, a boy from Ranchi, aspires to play cricket for India. Though he initially tries to please his father by working for the Indian Railways, he ultimately decides to chase his dreams. Airlift Ranjit Katiyal, an Indian businessman, leads a happy and successful life in Kuwait with his family. However, when Iraq invades Kuwait, he decides to risk his life to save his stranded countrymen.

Raazi

Sehmat Khan, an undercover RAW agent, is married into a Pakistani family by her father so that she can get some valuable piece of information about the enemy.

Andhadhun

Akash, a piano player pretending to be visually impaired, unwittingly becomes entangled in a number of problems as he witnesses the murder of a former film actor.

Rockstar

College student Janardhan is a simpleton who desperately seeks inspiration from the musician inside him. Although heartbreak helps him reach his goal, it also leads him to self-destruction.

Paan Singh Tomar

Paan Singh Tomar, an athlete, wins gold medals at the Indian National Games seven times in a row. He is forced to become a dacoit when his mother is murdered and the police don't take any action.

Dangal

Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, decides to fulfil his dream of winning a gold medal for his country by training his daughters for the Commonwealth Games despite the existing social stigmas.

Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2

Faizal Khan waits as he watches his nemesis Ramadhir Singh climb the ladders of success. He plays his cards carefully and eventually creates an empire, forcing Ramadhir Singh to plead for peace.

Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1

A gangster (Manoj Bajpayee) clashes with the ruthless, coal-mining kingpin (Tigmanshu Dhulia) who killed his father (Jaideep Ahlawat).