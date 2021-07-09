Which is the better chemical-free shampoo – Wow Vs. Khadi Naturals?

They both are popular shampoos. Both shampoos are chemical-free.

The Wow Apple Cider Vinegar shampoo does not contain sulfate, silicone, and paraben so it is not harmful to the hair. It contains almond and argan oil. Also, it has apple cider vinegar. It helps to remove the dirt and pollution from the hair. I have used this shampoo; it gives shine to my hair and makes them smooth. But one disadvantage of using this shampoo is that it does not remove oil from the hair. It does not remove oil from the hair, so I do not even use the conditioner after shampooing. But it is a highly effective shampoo for those who have dry hair. This shampoo is also best for combination hair.

The khadi Mauri Conditioning Cream Shampoo is my favourite shampoo. It is affordable than the Wow shampoo. This shampoo contains apricot, aloe vera, honey, Heena leaves, tulsi leaves, hibiscus flower. It is an ayurvedic shampoo, so it does not contain any harmful chemicals it. I have used this shampoo and it promises what it claims. This shampoo has reduced my hailfall. It is also for dry and dandruff hair. It strengthens the root and hair. This is my favourite shampoo as it is affordable and works wonders on my hair.

Which one among these brands you think is better?