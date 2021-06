While Marvel heros are more human focused on the other hand DC heros embody concept and ideals and their human sides barely act as a mask.

If you are looking for stories with many characters then Marvel is the one for you as you have several characters playing their parts each having a skill of their own whereas DC universe focuses on solo stories and character developments more.

There is no definite answer to this as this is a case of personal preference. So what do you guys prefer?