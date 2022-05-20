Which is a better film, Dil Chahta Hai or Kal Ho Na Ho?

Kal ho, Na ho reached around 800Million more than Dil Chahta Hain. It's a classic love story. . Dil Chahta hain is a good movie but Kal ho na ho is better. SRK plays 'Aman' (no Rahul or Raj) this time. It revolves around a woman's insecurities & how an angel "Aman" enters her life to bring beautiful changes leaving lasting memories in her life. Preity pulls off the role of Naina Catherine Kapoor Patel very well. Saif plays a happy go lucky guy who realises the value of his beloved friend Naina only after she falls for Aman. What thrills the audience is the unconventional ending. The songs are amazing; all of them being superhit. The dialogues are unforgettable to every SRK fan. One of his best performances.