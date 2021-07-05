Which is the better option to remove your makeup with – Micellar Water Vs. Face Wipes

Wow, your makeup looks flawless. You look very beautiful. Aren’t these compliments make us feel overwhelming? Applying makeup on the face is the one thing that every woman loves. But removing makeup is just like one of the nightmares. Many women just wash off their face directly.

I use Mamaearth Micellar Water Foaming Makeup Remover. You can just remove off your makeup easily in no time. This is 3 in 1 product. It has to be done in the three processes - pump, massage, and wash.

Here are few reasons to use this makeup remover:

Brush That Works Magic - The Mamaearth Micellar Water Foaming Makeup Remover comes with a built-in brush that you can use hassle-free. It is very convenient to use because you don’t need to use cotton balls to remove your makeup. You just need to shake it, pump out the makeup remover. Then massage with the foam all over your face using the built-in brush. The brush is very soft which cleanses deeply and opens out the pores. Wash your face with lukewarm water and get makeup-free skin within no time.

Made With Natural Ingredients – This Micellar water contains all-natural ingredients. It contains glycerin, rose water, and glycolic acid that is very soothing on your skin. This helps to exfoliate, cleanse and remove excess oil without any irritation in the under-eye area. You have to hold the pump and just massage it over. It removes the makeup very gently.

Suitable For All Skin Types – It is suitable for all skin types. You must always understand your skin texture and use products that will suit your skin. As we age and change, we must know our skin type well – acne-prone, oily, dry, combination skin. It leaves a soft fragrance on the face.

No matter what is your skin type, if you love to do makeup and looking for a product that has all-natural ingredients then your search just ends here.

Face Wipes – To remove your makeup, face wipes are not a good option. The motion that how you use wipes on the face is itself which can damage your skin. Rubbing around the eye can lead to irritation so always use a makeup remover.