Which Bollywood Actor Should Be The Star Of The Movie Directed and Produced By Kamaal R Khan?

Kamaal R Khan is trying his best to use his recent brawl with Salman Khan to gain as much publicity as he can.

Now, in his latest Twitter shenanigans, he has proposed a deal for Bollywood's biggest actors, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Emraan Hashmi, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh to act in a Bollywood movie produced and directed by him. He has even pledged to stop reviewing Bollywood films on the day he launches his own movie.

Honestly, isn’t it better to let him make just one movie to satisfy himself and get rid of his terrible reviews forever? But which actor should be the star of the movie? I’d want Arjun Kapoor to act in the movie even though KRK has not mentioned his name in the list of actors he wants. The two just seems like the right fit for each other.

Who would you choose as the lead actor and actress in KRK’s movie? Do you think the audience will actually watch the movie? I feel that the audience will just watch it to judge how bad It is!